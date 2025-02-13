Ex-MLA Among 2 Killed After Pickup Vehicle Hits Their Two-Wheeler In Maharashtra

A former MLA and one more person were killed after a pickup vehicle hit their two-wheeler in Akola city of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The former legislator, Tukaram Bidkar (73), was declared dead at a hospital where he was taken in a critical condition after the accident in the afternoon, an official said, adding that the police have arrested the driver of the pickup vehicle.

Mr Bidkar was an MLA of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a single term from 2004 to 2009, representing the Murtizapur assembly constituency in the district. He also served as the chairman of the Vidarbha Development Corporation.

"The accident took place at 3.30 pm in Shivni area of Akola when Mr Bidkar was pillion riding on a two-wheeler. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Rajdatta Mankar (48), who was riding the two-wheeler, also died in the accident," a police official said.

Mr Bidkar was returning home after meeting Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the airport in Shivni, he said.

The MIDC police in Akola have arrested the accused driver, Mohammad Sahil Abdul Shahid (25), and the process of registering an FIR against him was underway, the official added.

Mr Bidkar had produced a Marathi film named "Debu" based on the life of Saint Gadge Maharaj, a social reformer who advocated for cleanliness, de-addiction, avoidance of blind faith, among other things. He had also worked as a Zilla Parishad member.

