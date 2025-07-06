At BRICS Summit, PM's "21st Century Software, 20th Century Typewriter" Swipe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in global institutions to address the marginalisation of the Global South as well as the challenges of the 21st century, noting that the Global South has often been a victim of "double standards". During his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the systemic inequalities and inefficiencies that the Global South faced, noting that the interests of the region have never been "prioritised".

"The Global South has often been a victim of double standards. Whether it is development, distribution of resources, or security-related issues, the interests of the Global South have not been prioritised. On issues like climate finance, sustainable development, and technology access, the Global South has often received nothing but token gestures," he stated.

Pointing to the historical neglect of two-thirds of humanity in 20th-century-formed institutions, PM Modi argued that countries with significant contributions to the global economy remain under-represented at decision-making tables, undermining the credibility and effectiveness of these bodies.

"Two-thirds of humanity has not been adequately represented in the global institutions formed in the 20th century. Countries that have a major contribution to today's global economy have not been given a place at the decision-making table. This is not just a question of representation but also of credibility and effectiveness. Without the Global South, these institutions seem like a mobile with a SIM card but no network. These institutions are unable to deal with the challenges of the 21st century. Whether it is the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world, the pandemic, the economic crisis, or newly emerging challenges in cyber and space, these institutions have no solutions," he stated.

PM Modi's address called for a radical overhaul, not merely symbolic changes, but tangible reforms in governance structures, voting rights, and leadership positions, calling for a "multipolar and inclusive world order," advocating for a paradigm shift in how global institutions operate.

"Today the world needs a new multipolar and inclusive world order. This will have to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions. Reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible. There should be changes in governance structures, voting rights and leadership positions. The challenges of the countries of the Global South should be given priority in policy-making," the PM noted.

The Prime Minister also drew a parallel to technological obsolescence, noting, "In the age of AI, where technology is updated every week, it is not acceptable for a global institution not to be updated even once in eighty years. 21st-century software cannot be run on 20th-century typewriters."

This metaphor underscored the urgency of modernising institutions like the UN Security Council, WTO, and Multilateral Development Banks to reflect contemporary realities and address emerging challenges effectively.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of BRICS as a model for adaptability and reform, welcoming Indonesia's recent inclusion and acknowledging the bloc's evolving role.

"The expansion of BRICS, the joining of new friends, is proof that BRICS is an organisation that has the ability to change itself according to time. Now we will have to show the same willpower for reforms in institutions like the UN Security Council, WTO, and Multilateral Development Banks... On behalf of India, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to my friend, President Prabowo, on Indonesia joining the BRICS family," he said.

Expressing India's commitment to global welfare, PM Modi stated, "India has always considered it its responsibility to work in the interest of humanity, rising above its interests. We are fully committed to making constructive contributions on all subjects, along with the BRICS countries." He also praised Brazil's Presidency under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for infusing "new momentum and energy" into BRICS cooperation, likening it to a "double espresso shot", and extended appreciation for Lula's vision and commitment.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with other leaders, participated in the traditional family photo session at the 17th BRICS Summit held at the Museum of Modern Art in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

The family photo marked a significant moment of unity and collaboration among the countries that the grouping represents. The photo showed Brazilian President Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa along with leaders and representatives of seven other member countries with Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister stated that the moment reaffirmed the leaders' commitment to closer cooperation and shared growth as the grouping holds immense potential to shape a more inclusive and equitable global future.

"With fellow BRICS leaders at the Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reaffirming our commitment to closer cooperation and shared growth. BRICS holds immense potential to shape a more inclusive and equitable global future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also took to X, noting the collective commitment of the group.

"A collective commitment to addressing global challenges & promoting common values. PM Narendra Modi joined the Leaders from the BRICS countries for the family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA stated in the post on X.

The summit, hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, saw leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia coming together during the event.

