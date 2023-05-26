5 Arrested For Beating Mumbai Man To Death On Suspicion Of Theft: Cops

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday.

The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly beating to death a 29-year-old man on the suspicion of being a thief in Mumbai's suburban Borivali, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, he said.

A mob of local residents assaulted the victim, Pravin Shantaram Lahane, around 1.15 am suspecting him to be a thief when he passing through their locality in the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali (East), he said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being informed, and rescued him. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.

"He was discharged after preliminary treatment and brought to the police station. But as he complained of uneasiness after some time he was again rushed back to the same hospital where he died," he added.

A first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), was registered and five accused were arrested, the official said, adding that the police are on the lookout for a couple of more persons.

