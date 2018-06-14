4 Men With Choppers, Firearms Rob Over Rs 16 Lakh From Cash Van In Mumbai The cash van of a private company engaged in the business of transporting money, was moving towards Mumbai after collecting cash from Mankhurd and Govandi railway stations on Mumbai's Harbour line when the incident took place, police said.

The four armed men, stopped the cash van near near Dhobi Ghat, Mankhurd by attacking it. (File) Mumbai: Four armed men allegedly looted Rs 16.58 lakh from a cash van in Mumbai's suburban Mankhurd on Wednesday afternoon, police said.



The cash van of a private company engaged in the business of transporting money, was moving towards Mumbai after collecting cash from Mankhurd and Govandi railway stations on Mumbai's Harbour line when the incident took place, police said.



"The driver of the van, manager and one security guard were present in the vehicle when the incident took place near Dhobi Ghat, Mankhurd on Panvel-Sion highway at around 4 pm today," a senior police official said.



The accused, who were armed with choppers and firearms, stopped the van by attacking it with a stick, he said.



"Thereafter, they looted Rs 16.58 lakh cash from the vehicle and ran away in a car. The cash being transported in the van had been collected from Mankhurd and Govandi railway stations and the vehicle was heading to GRP headquarters," the official said.



Mankhurd police have registered a case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act, the official said.



Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.



