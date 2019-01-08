4 Arrested For Betting On Australia's Big Bash League Game In Mumbai

Dozen of mobile phones, laptop, materials worth over Rs 1 lakh were recovered (Representational)

Four people were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly placing bets on a match of the Big Bash League, an Australian domestic T20 tournament, the police said today.

Police official Shriram Koregoankar of Santa Cruz police station had received a tip off that cricket betting was underway in a flat on Link-Road in the area, an official said.

Based on the information, a police team raided the flat at around 3 pm on Monday and found the accused taking bets on a Big Bash League match underway, he added.

The official identified the accused as Bipin Shah(48), Jeetendra Jadhav (38) Narayan Rabari (24) and Devilal Jaat (40) and said dozen of mobile phones, a laptop and other materials worth over Rs 1 lakh were recovered from the flat.

They have been booked under the relevant sections of Indian Telegram Act and The Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and remanded in police custody till January 11, the official said.

