South African Police Uncover Multimillion-Dollar Meth Lab On Farm

Police added that the Hawks are not ruling out the possibility of further arrests.

Police in South Africa have arrested four individuals, including two Mexican nationals, after discovering a multimillion-dollar drug manufacturing lab on a farm in the country's north, CNN reported.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, raided the property in Groblersdal following reports of suspicious activity, according to a SAPS statement.

Upon searching four structures on the farm, police discovered large quantities of chemicals used in the production of illicit drugs, such as acetone and crystal meth, with an estimated street value of 2 billion South African rand ($109.4 million).

The four suspects arrested on Friday include the farm owner and two Mexican nationals. Police added that the Hawks are not ruling out the possibility of further arrests.

#sapsHAWKS The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, MP, welcomed the outstanding arrests effected in the discovery of a clandestine drug lab worth R2 billion in Groblersdal on 19 July 2024 by a joint team of Limpopo Hawks and Limpopo SAPS. #DrugsOffTheStreets ML… pic.twitter.com/9ErFydp0Th — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 20, 2024

"What makes this different from other [seizures] is the involvement of Mexican citizens," Katlego Mogale, national spokesperson for the Hawks told Reuters, adding: "It means that our task has just become very difficult."

It is unclear whether the seized drugs were meant for the South African market or export.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that its embassy in South Africa had not received the necessary consular notification and is in contact with local authorities to gather details about the case and the alleged involvement of Mexicans.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Groblersdal Magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of manufacturing, dealing, and possessing illicit drugs, according to the police.

In January, police reported that around 131 drug labs had been shut down across the country since 2019. During the festive season last year, more than 19,000 people were arrested for drug possession.

So far this year, the Hawks have discovered 10 secret drug labs and arrested 34 people as part of their ongoing war on drugs in the country, the statement said.