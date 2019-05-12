31-Year-Old Man Allegedly Commits Suicide At Mumbai Airport

Police said that the man called up his home to tell them he was at the Mumbai airport where his relatives arrived, adding he was with them before he allegedly killed himself.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 12, 2019 01:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
31-Year-Old Man Allegedly Commits Suicide At Mumbai Airport

A case has been registered in this matter and an investigation is underway. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A 31-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad allegedly committed suicide at the Mumbai airport after he jumped off the sixth floor.

Police said they recovered a suicide note from Akshay Rajvir Sarswat's bag that said 'No one is responsible for my death', after the incident happened on Saturday.

Sahar police station inspector Raghunath Kadam said, "His family members revealed that the deceased was mentally disturbed for the last two years. He had left home two days before without informing anybody."

Mr Kadam said that Akshay called up his home on Friday to tell them he was at the Mumbai airport where his relatives arrived, adding he was with them before he allegedly killed himself.

A case has been registered in this matter and an investigation is underway.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mumbai airportMumbai suicideGhaziabad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalNokia 4.2Honor 20 LiteSamsung A50Ramadan Time Table

................................ Advertisement ................................