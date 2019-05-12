31-Year-Old Man Allegedly Commits Suicide At Mumbai Airport

A case has been registered in this matter and an investigation is underway. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad allegedly committed suicide at the Mumbai airport after he jumped off the sixth floor.

Police said they recovered a suicide note from Akshay Rajvir Sarswat's bag that said 'No one is responsible for my death', after the incident happened on Saturday.

Sahar police station inspector Raghunath Kadam said, "His family members revealed that the deceased was mentally disturbed for the last two years. He had left home two days before without informing anybody."

Mr Kadam said that Akshay called up his home on Friday to tell them he was at the Mumbai airport where his relatives arrived, adding he was with them before he allegedly killed himself.

A case has been registered in this matter and an investigation is underway.

