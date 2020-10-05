30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor In Mumbai's Gurgaon: Police

The police have charged the accused under Indian penal Code, POCSO Act (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

According to the official, the accused was known to the girl's father and would often visit their residence in Mumbai's suburban Goregaon.

On Monday afternoon, the man visited his acquittance's home, where he found the girl alone, he said.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sexually assaulted the girl, the official said.

The girl's elder brother reached home around the same time and immediately alerted his neighbours, and also informed his parents about the incident, he said.

The girl's parents went to the Aarey police station and lodged an FIR against the accused, the official added.

The accused was arrested and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, and also the under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.