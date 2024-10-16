3 Dead As Fire Breaks Out In 14-Storey Building In Mumbai

Representational Image

Three persons were killed after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.

Three persons were injured and taken to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a civic official said.

The victims have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and Pelubeta (42), as per civic officials.

The blaze was doused at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

