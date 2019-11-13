19-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping, Raping 8-Year-Old In Mumbai

Police said the teen allegedly raped the girl in a public toilet (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl inside a public toilet in Mumbai's suburban Wadala, police said on Wednesday.

Chand Babu Sheikh lured two eight-year-old girls from Kamala Nagar on the pretext of showing them an ''Eid E Milad'' procession on Sunday, a police official said.

The accused allegedly took one of the girls to a public toilet and raped her, he added.

When the victim's family noticed her disappearance, they questioned her friend who told them the girl was with Chand Babu Sheikh, he said.

After failing to locate the victim, her family filed a case of kidnapping at the Wadala Truck Terminal police station, he added.

The girl returned home late on Sunday night and narrated the entire incident following which the accused was arrested on Monday, the official said.

A case has been registered against Chand Babu Sheikh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he added.

