16 Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In South Mumbai's Lalbaug

Officials took nearly 30 minutes to put out the flames (Representational)

A gas cylinder exploded at a residential building in south Mumbai's heavily-congested Lalbaug area today morning, injuring at least 16, officials have said.

Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, reported news agency ANI.

According to the fire department, a fire had broken out in one of the apartments in the building which led to the gas cylinder explosion.

Residents reported the fire at 7:23 am and it took fire officials nearly 30 minutes to put the flames out, officials said.

12 people with injuries have been rushed to the KEM Hospital while four have been admitted to Global Hospital in south Mumbai's Parel.