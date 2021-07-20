10-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In A Drain Due To Heavy Rain In Mumbai

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains (File)

A 10-year-old boy got swept away in a drain on Monday in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai due to heavy rain, the fire department said.

It further said that the body of the boy was later recovered.

22 people died in rain-related incidents in the city on Sunday.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Mumbai and other districts in Maharashtra leading to water-logging in several low-lying areas.

Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.