Patient Allegedly Gang-Raped In ICU By Hospital Staff In UP's Meerut

Woman was allegedly gangraped by staff in the ICU in Meerut

A woman patient, with breathing problem, was allegedly gang-raped by a group of hospital staff in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday. Four men and a woman have been detained and being probed for their role in the case, said the police.

"The woman was admitted to the hospital with breathing problem. She has alleged that she was gang-raped by hospital staff on Sunday," senior officer, Harimohan Singh told news agency ANI.

The woman's husband has alleged that she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, where she was given an injection and put to sleep. Later she was gang-raped by three persons in the ICU the husband told the police.

An officer, investigating the case, said that CCTV cameras of the ICU were switched off at the time of the alleged incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and a team has been formed to look into the case.

