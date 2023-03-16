UP Man Kills Wife, 3-Year-Old Daughter Over His Extra-Marital Affair: Cops

Ashish Kumar initially claimed his wife Jyoti, 35, and daughter Bhavya had drowned (Representational)

A man was arrested today for allegedly killing his wife and their three-year-old daughter after she had objected to his extra-marital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said.

Ashish Kumar, 38, initially claimed that his wife Jyoti, 35, and daughter Bhavya had slipped into a water body and drowned, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anirudh Singh said.

However, a police investigation revealed that Ashish Kumar killed his wife by beating her with a stick and smothered his daughter. He also threw their bodies separately in a canal and the Hindon river, the senior police officer said.

The accused then informed his in-laws on the phone that Jyoti and Bhavya had drowned.

The police furhter said, Ashish Kumar initially claimed that he had three daughters from Jyoti and needed a son. He also told them that the family had come to Gangnahar to offer prayers on the advice of a priest.

The police found the daughter's body at Bhola Jhal; Jyoti's body was found stuck in a bush in Hindon river in Baghpat, about 20 km away from the site of the incident.

The Superintendent of Police said Ashish Kumar later revealed to the police that he had an affair with a woman and his wife knew about it, and that they often fought over the matter, the official added.



