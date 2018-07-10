Two Men On Bike Stab IIT-Delhi Student In Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Nagar

Doctors have said that Vikas is now out of danger.

A 25-year-old student who is pursuing Masters of Science from IIT-Delhi was stabbed by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Nagar on Monday. Vikas Pawar was on his way back from college to his hometown in Ganga Nagar in Meerut.

"After I de-boarded the bus, two men on bike came near me and stabbed me with a knife twice. The first time when they hit, there was no injury, but the second stab was deep. They fled after that," Vikas told news agency ANI.

Vikas said that he suspects the accused were his sister's husband and brother-in-law. "My sister was married three months ago. The family had said that her husband was working with the police. When we found out that they lied, we brought our sister back home. We have been getting threats from their side since then."

Vikas was hit by knife on the left side of the stomach and doctors have said that he is out of danger.

Meerut's senior police officer Rajesh Pandey said that the knife with which he was attacked was a vegetable knife and was brand new. A case will be registered and necessary action will be taken against the accused.



