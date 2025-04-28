Advertisement

Student Stabs 3 In A Knife Attack At A South Korean High School

The attack happened around 8:36 am at a school in Cheongju, 110 kilometres (70 miles) south of Seoul, according to police reports.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Student Stabs 3 In A Knife Attack At A South Korean High School
The student attempted to flee to a nearby lakeside park, where he jumped into the lake.
Quick Take
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A student stabbed three people in a South Korean high school on Monday.
The attack occurred at 8:36 am in Cheongju, south of Seoul, police reported.
Three individuals, including the headmaster, sustained serious injuries.
South Korea:

A student stabbed three people in a knife attack at a South Korean high school Monday morning and injured two others, police said.

The attack happened around 8:36 am at a school in Cheongju, 110 kilometres (70 miles) south of Seoul, according to police reports.

Police received a report that "a student had stabbed someone in a classroom with a knife," Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency said in a statement sent to reporters.

Three people were seriously injured, including the school's headmaster, who suffered an abdominal stab wound, and a government employee who was stabbed in his chest.

Police said two other people suffered minor injuries.

The student attempted to flee to a nearby lakeside park, where he jumped into the lake, but was apprehended just 12 minutes after the initial report, according to Cheongju police.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital as he suffered minor injuries.

"We are trying to determine the details and motive," a local police official told AFP. 

The case comes just months after a teacher fatally stabbed an eight-year-old student at an elementary school in South Korea.

However, South Korea is generally a very safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics -- below the global average of six homicide deaths per 100,000 people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
South Korea, Student Stabs Headmaster, South Korea Stabbing
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now