Meerut Man Kills Daughter For Marrying Against His Wish

The woman eloped with a man on March 23 and married (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father for marrying against his wishes here, the police said today.

The man allegedly strangled his daughter and beat her to death with iron rods last night while she was sleeping in the house, they said.

The woman allegedly had an affair with a man, with whom she later eloped on March 23 and married. The woman's father had lodged a complaint in this connection earlier, the police said.

On April 4, the police traced them, following which they were presented before the court, where the woman appealed to them that she should be allowed to stay with her husband, to which the court agreed, they said.

Later, the woman's father brought her home forcefully, the police said, adding that the victim's husband approached them demanding that her wife be brought back.

The accused surrendered before the police after the incident and his wife also lodged a complaint against him, following which an FIR was registered at the Incholi police station, the police said.

For more Meerut news, click here