Couple Kills Landlord's Wife Allegedly After Dispute Over Vacating House

A couple has been arrested here in connection for allegedly killing their landlord's wife, police said on Saturday.

The accused resided in the same building as their landlord's family in Anand Vihar colony in the Kankarkheda area here, they added.

Nikhil and his wife Aarti allegedly killed Ritu (40) on Thursday when her husband Ram Kumar was not present in the house, Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said.

The accused went missing after the incident and Ritu's body was recovered from the house, the SP said.

The police traced the couple's whereabouts and arrested them on Friday evening, he added.

According to police, the landlord had a dispute with the accused tenants over vacating their house.

