Loca Loka Launches Global Tequila Week On July 24 To Extend World Tequila Day Celebrations

Premium Indo-Mexican tequila brand Loca Loka has announced the launch of Loca Tequila Week, a week-long global celebration that expands the annual World Tequila Day observance into a broader platform for premium tequila, cocktail culture and hospitality.

Starting on July 24, which marks World Tequila Day, the initiative will run through the following week across India and select international markets.

The company plans to make it an annual global platform that brings together bars, bartenders, creators and consumers through a series of curated experiences.

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Built around the brand's "100 or Nothing" philosophy, Loca Tequila Week aims to go beyond a single-day celebration by creating experiences that encourage deeper consumer engagement with tequila, while recognising the people behind the category.

The campaign will feature interactive bar activations such as Loca Clock, Loca Dice and Loca Toss, alongside curated tasting sessions, creator collaborations and media evenings. These experiences are designed to introduce consumers to premium tequila in a contemporary and engaging setting while promoting cocktail culture.

India At The Centre Of The Rollout

In India, the campaign will be rolled out through partnerships with hospitality destinations, premium restaurants and cocktail bars across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

While each city will host tailored experiences, all activations will be linked through a common theme celebrating premium tequila and shared social experiences.

Commenting on the initiative, Loca Loka's global business head Rajiv Ghumman said, "Premium tequila is entering one of the most exciting phases in its global journey.

Consumers today are looking beyond familiar spirits and embracing brands that stand for authenticity, craftsmanship and memorable experiences."

He added that the company wants World Tequila Day to evolve into "a cultural platform that belongs to everyone shaping the category," bringing together bartenders, hospitality partners, creators and consumers across multiple markets to celebrate not just tequila but the community helping shape its future.

India's cocktail culture has matured significantly in recent years

Highlighting India's role in the campaign, Rohit Srinivasan, vice president, marketing, Loca Loka, said the country's premium cocktail culture has matured significantly in recent years, making it an ideal launch market for the initiative.

He noted that the activations, including interactive games, curated tastings and exclusive bar collaborations, are designed to spark curiosity and leave consumers with a deeper appreciation of the craftsmanship behind every bottle.