After Ludhiana Factory Fire, 3 Firefighters Remain Missing In The Debris

Days after a massive fire in a multi-storey plastic factory left 13 people dead, no further information has come out regarding three firefighters suspected to be still trapped underthe debris, an official said today.The rescue operations, however, continued at the incident site in Mushtaq Ganj near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana.Three firefighters--Manohar Lal, Manpreet Singh and Sukhdev Singh-- are still trapped under the rubble, the official said.Families of the three firefighters are anxiously waiting for any information about them, but chances of their survival are bleak, he said.The multi-storey plastic manufacturing factory had caught fire and collapsed on Monday, killing 13 people, including six firemen.The rescue operation by a team of the 7th battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued on the fourth day today.NDRF squad leader Deepak Kumar said he could not say at this point for how many more days the rescue operations would continue."We want to complete our job at the earliest, but we are facing so many problems," he said, adding eruption of fire at some spots because of chemicals inside the factory was posing a problem in the rescue operations.Three houses and two factories located adjacent to the plastic factory had also got damaged because of the impact of the incident, the official added.