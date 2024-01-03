On Camera, Moment Oil Tanker Catches Fire On Ludhiana Flyover

It was a close shave for those standing close to the oil tanker.

A massive fire erupted on a flyover in Punjab's Ludhiana after an oil tanker was up in flames after it hit a divider. The flyover was covered with black smoke billowing from the oil tanker, which overturned after hitting the divider.

A video shot from a car which was a few metres away from the oil tanker captured the moment it caught fire. Two men were pulled out of the tanker and fuel was leaking from the overturned tanker. Three seconds after the men were taken out safely, the highly inflammable fuel caught fire and the entire tanker was up in flames in less than a second.

It was a close shave for those standing close to the oil tanker. Several vehicles crossed the tanker and a crowd gathered on the flyover to see the overturned truck. As of now, there have been no reports of any casualties or serious injuries.

Emergency teams have reached the location and are trying to douse the massive inferno.

The incident led to chaotic scenes on the flyover in Khanna in Ludhiana and the traffic came to a standstill.

Khanna Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sharma said the oil tanker was going to a filling station at Mandi Gobindgarh from Jalandhar.

When it reached the Khanna bus stand flyover, its tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The tanker then hit the divider, flipped to the side and caught fire, the officer said.

Photos and videos of the incident show thick, black smoke blowing up into the sky while vehicles pass underneath the flyover.