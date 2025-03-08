Six Feared Trapped As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Ludhiana

At least five people were feared trapped after a multi-storey building in Ludhiana collapsed on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in Focal Point area.

There were no immediate details on the collapse but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the building was a factory.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr Mann said: "A factory collapse has been reported in Ludhiana. I have asked the administration to immediately assess the situation. The rescue teams have reached the spot and started their work. I pray for the speedy recovery of those buried under the debris."

Eyewitnesses said the entire area was shaken by the collapse.

A team of cops from Focal Point police station and National Disaster Response Force personnel have reached the site for rescue operations, sources said.