Video: Massive Blaze On Ludhiana Flyover After Fuel Tanker Catches Fire

A massive fire erupted at a flyover near the Khanna area in Punjab's Ludhiana today, sending plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

The source of the blaze was identified as a fuel tank that caught fire on the National Highway near Khanna, creating a chaotic scene that brought traffic to a standstill and prompted an urgent response from emergency services. The oil tanker hit a divider and overturned.

#WATCH | Punjab: A massive fire broke out in Khanna, Ludhiana after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned. pic.twitter.com/JrPrKVNmaQ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

Photos and videos of the incident show thick, black smoke blowing up into the sky while vehicles pass underneath the flyover. As of now, there have been no reports of any casualties or serious injuries.

Emergency teams have reached the location and are trying to douse the massive inferno.