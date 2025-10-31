Advertisement
26-Year-Old National-Level Kabaddi Player Shot Dead In Punjab

Tejpal Singh, 26, was walking to a factory with two friends in Ludhiana's Jagraon when they started having an argument over an old rivalry, the police said

26-Year-Old National-Level Kabaddi Player Shot Dead In Punjab
Police are looking for the shooter who killed kabaddi player Tejpal Singh
Chandigarh:

A national-level kabaddi player was shot dead after an argument with his friends in Punjab's Ludhiana district, the police said.

Tejpal Singh, 26, was walking to a factory with two friends in Ludhiana's Jagraon when they started having an argument over an old rivalry, the police said.

The argument escalated into a full-blown confrontation during which an unidentified person who joined his friends pulled out a handgun and shot Tejpal in the chest.

The shooting happened not far away from the senior superintendent of police's office.

Covered in blood, the kabaddi player was taken to a hospital. He died before reaching there. The police said they are looking for the shooter.

