2 Accused In Ludhiana Businessman Kidnapping Case Killed In Encounter

Two of the accused named in the Ludhiana businessman kidnapping case were killed during an encounter that took place in Punjab's Ludhiana today, said the police.

Meanwhile, a special sub-inspector sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police added.

"A total of seven accused have been named in the businessman abduction case, out of whom five were arrested earlier and two of them were on the run. While chasing the accused, several rounds of fire were exchanged between the former and a team of police," said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Police Commissioner, Ludhiana.

"The deceased accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Shubham Gopi. Other accused, namely Jatin, Premjit, Mantosh Kumar, Aditya Sharma and Mandeep Kumar, have been taken into custody," added the police commssioner.

The police earlier recovered the businessman's car that was looted in the incident, he further said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a textile company businessman was allegedly abducted and shot at by unidentified individuals in Punjab's Ludhiana.

The miscreants also snatched the businessman's car and demanded ransom from his family.

The incident took place late at night. The businessman, identified as Sambhav Jain was kidnapped from Laddu Colony under police station Basti Jodhewal at around 8.15 p.m., the police said.

After abducting the victim, the miscreants demanded ransom from the victim's family. However, the victim's family involved the police in the incident.

Upon realising that the police were following them, the accused shot the victim in the thigh, left him near Vishwakarma Chowk Road in the city, and fled away, said the official.

After the police found the victim, he was admitted to a nearby hospital.

