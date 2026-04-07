Woman Arrested At Lucknow Metro Station With Live Cartridges

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at Lucknow's Badshahnagar Metro Station, after live cartridges were recovered from her possession, police said on Monday.

On April 5 at 11.59 am on Sunday, the Mahanagar police station received information that a woman had placed a black bag on the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) at the metro station, police said in a statement.

On the monitor, certain cartridges appeared to be visible inside the bag. Subsequently, upon a physical inspection of the bag conducted by a female security guard, 53 live cartridges and 10 spent cartridge casings were recovered, it said.

The accused has been identified as Pratibha Pal (43), wife of the late Yashwant Singh.

Mahanagar Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said that Yashwant Singh was a 'deevan' (head constable) with the Uttar Pradesh Police and had died in November 2025.

She failed to produce any legal documents or information regarding the cartridges.

Based on a written complaint submitted by Sub-Inspector Anurag Kumar Singh, a case was registered against her at Mahanagar police station on Sunday under the Arms Act, police said.

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