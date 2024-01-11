Man Arrested With 45 Live Cartridges During Checks Near Delhi's India Gate

Vehicles are being checked near India Gate ahead of Republic Day celebrations (Representational)

At least 45 live cartridges were recovered from an SUV during a police picket checking near Delhi's India Gate on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said.

An intensive checking of vehicles is being done near India Gate and Kartavya Path due to the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, they said.

An officer said that during the checking, at about 1:20 am on Wednesday, one Mahindra Scorpio was stopped for checking at the police picket in the Tilak Marg area. While checking, a packet was recovered from the car, he added.

During interrogation, the car driver identified as Ehit Sham-ul, 22, from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, could not produce any valid documents for it, the police said.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against Ehit Sham-ul. He was held and interrogated, they said.

