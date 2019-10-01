Weather Office Predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorms In Parts Of UP Today

Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain predicted for UP. (Representational image)

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain during the next three hours, Lucknow Meteorological Centre predicted this morning.

The agency, in a weather forecast, said: "Rain or thundershowers and lightning is likely to occur today during next 3 hours at Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Bijnor and its adjoining areas."

Fifteen people died and six sustained injuries in eastern Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents, officials said on Monday.

Relief Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, GS Priyadarshi, also said that 294 houses have been damaged due to excessive rain in the area.

He said that the government is constantly in touch with the weather department and district administrations to control water-logging problems.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.