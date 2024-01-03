Video: Under-Construction Building Collapses In Lucknow, Nearby Home Develops Cracks

Visuals show debris, rocks, and rubble were strewn on the ground after the building was razed

A three-storey under-construction building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow collapsed due to illegal construction of the basement. This led to cracks in a house adjacent to it.

Locals living near the collapsed building made a complaint yesterday when the illegal construction started. Cops visited the site and vacated nearby areas so to avoid any loss. This incident took place in Lucknow's Aryanagar today.

Though the locals claim that the building collapsed after they brought the matter into the notice, cops say that they have demolished it.

Police and civic body officials first barricaded the building, where a basement was being dug illegally, with a rope and surrounded it from all sides to carry out the demolition process. When the demolition took place, people living in the nearby areas were evacuated immediately.

Visuals show debris, rocks, and rubble were strewn on the ground after the building was razed. Locals living near the building had raised concerns over illegal construction going on in the basement, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

"We resisted as officials also tied a rope around our house for the demolition process. It was a three-storey building with a basement. The building belongs to a priest and it was non-functional for the past six to seven months," a local said.