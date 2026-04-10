UP Final Voter List 2026 Released: How To Check Your Name

The Election Commission of India has published the final electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh, marking the completion of a months-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out across the state.

According to officials, the updated voter list puts the total electorate at 13,39,84,792 (over 13.39 crore). The revision process, conducted between late October 2025 and April 2026, covered all districts and assembly constituencies, aiming to update and verify voter records ahead of upcoming elections.

The final roll reflects a net increase of over 84 lakh voters compared to the draft list released in January this year. Officials said the exercise also focused on removing duplicate and ineligible entries while adding new eligible voters.

Of the total electorate, male voters account for roughly 54 per cent, while female voters make up over 45 per cent. The number of registered third gender voters stands at just over 4,000, according to official data.

How To Check Your Name

Voters can verify their details by visiting the official portal of the Election Commission of India at voters.eci.gov.in and selecting the "Search in Electoral Roll" option. Searches can be carried out using:

EPIC (Voter ID) number

Personal details such as name, date of birth and district

What To Do If Details Are Missing Or Incorrect

Those whose names are missing can apply for inclusion using Form 6, while corrections to existing entries can be submitted through the prescribed forms on the same portal. Applications are subject to field verification before approval.

Officials have advised all eligible voters in Uttar Pradesh to check their details without delay to avoid any issues during the electoral process.