Plastic Ban: Lucknow Police Launch Helpline

As per the government's order, plastic having thickness less than 50 microns has been banned.

After the Uttar Pradesh government warned strict action against officials failing to implement the plastic ban in the state capital, police here launched a helpline, asking people to inform them about any violation.

"People should come forward and call anti-crime helpline 7839861314 to report the manufacturing or supply of plastic in the city," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, adding that the identity of informers would not be disclosed.

The initiative came after the Uttar Pradesh government on August 26 said strict action would be taken against officials if the banned plastic was sold in any part of Lucknow from next month.

As per the government's order, plastic having thickness less than 50 microns has been banned with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh and six-month jail for violators.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had said he would inspect parts of the city to ensure the implementation of the ban.

After August 31, strict action would be taken against any police station in-charge, civic official, commercial tax officer, magistrate and circle officers, if the sale of the banned plastic was noticed in their areas, Mr Awasthi said.

The additional chief secretary has also asked senior officials to submit a compliance report on the plastic ban by August 31.

"A compliance report on the plastic ban has been sought from the Lucknow district magistrate, municipal commissioner, senior superintendent of police, secretary of the pollution control board and the assistant commissioner, commercial tax," Mr Awasthi said.

He said the officials had also been asked to inform traders and people about the ban.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.