Lucknow Girl To Witness Chandrayaan-2 Landing With PM Modi

Chandrayaan-2 took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on July 22.

Rashi Verma, a Class 10 student of Delhi Public School in Lucknow, has been selected to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon surface along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on September 7.

She has been selected for the event on the basis of an online quiz.

Two students from every state are being selected for the event on the basis of the online quiz.

Rashi Verma, who is extremely excited at being selected said: "Given a chance I would like to talk to the Prime Minister. I want to become an IAS officer."

She said that in the quiz, she was asked questions related to space and science.

The name of the other student who has qualified from Uttar Pradesh is not yet known.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.