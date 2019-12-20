India vs Lockdown: Cops On Alert In Lucknow Ahead Of Friday Prayers

Citizenship Amendment Protests: Schools and colleges in Lucknow are closed as a precautionary measure.

Here are the top 5 updates on this big story:

Though no protests have been planned in Lucknow today, the police is on alert ahead of Friday prayers, especially in the old city where the violence broke out on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Lucknow are closed as a precautionary measure. Mobile internet and SMS in all service providers except state-run BSNL have been suspended in Lucknow till Saturday noon. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order on the internet suspension late Thursday night. "The order is effective from 3 pm on December 19 till 12 pm on December 21," he stated in the order. The police used batons to quell protests at the protest site in Lucknow, where nearly 10 vehicles were set ablaze, and in the walled city. A bus was burned at Sambhal district. A protest also took place in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Internet services have also been suspended in Ghaziabad near Delhi, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Bareilly and Meerut till Saturday midnight.



Mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow since last night after violence took place in parts of the state on Thursday during protests against the new citizenship law. A 25-year-old man died and three others were injured in the city. Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been announced across Uttar Pradesh. Protests have erupted across the country over the contentious Citizenship Act that makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against secular principles of the constitution.