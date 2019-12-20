No Internet In Mangaluru, Lucknow After 3 Killed In Citizenship Protests

Citizenship Amendment Act Protests: Curfew has been declared in Karnataka's Mangaluru till Saturday.

The internet shutdown amid increasing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA has been widened to several other cities in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, leading to a communication clampdown.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the violence-hit Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka for 48 hours from Thursday night after two persons died in police firing. Curfew has been declared in the city till Saturday. On Thursday, the police opened fire as the protesters and police clashed.

The decision to suspend internet from 10 pm last night was taken in order to prevent misuse of social media platforms and for maintaining law-and-order situation, according to a notification.

Mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including the capital city of Lucknow after large scale violence took place in the state on Thursday during protests against the new citizenship law.

Violent clashes took place in the state where prohibitory orders banning large gatherings across the state were announced by the state authorities.

The police used batons to quell protests at the protest site in Lucknow, where nearly 10 vehicles were set ablaze, and in the walled city. A bus was burned at Sambhal. A protest also took place in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Lucknow, the cities facing internet shutdowns are Ghaziabad near Delhi, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Bareilly and Meerut. In Lucknow, the internet will remain suspended till Saturday noon.

All private telecom operators have also shut down their service after the government order. The shutdown in the other parts of the state will continue till December 21 midnight, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said.

Voice, internet and SMS services were temporarily snapped in parts of Delhi on Thursday as people defied the ban on large gatherings and came out on the streets in hundreds in protest.

The internet ban in Assam, which was the epicentre of the citizenship act protests, has been lifted after ten days. The high court had on Thursday ordered that the ban be lifted.

Protests have erupted across the country over the contentious Citizenship Act that makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against secular principles of the constitution.