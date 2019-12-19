Ramachandra Guha Detained During Citizenship Act Protest In Bengaluru

Ramchandra Guha was participating in a protest at the Town Hall in the city.

Historian Ramchandra Guha was detained during a protest today in Bengaluru against the Citizenship law. The 61-year-old was participating in a protest at the Town Hall in the city where Section 144 or a ban on large gatherings was enforced last evening ahead of today's protests.

"I have been detained by police for holding a poster of Gandhi and speaking about the constitution to the press," Ram Guha told NDTV.

"We are protesting non-violently against a discriminatory act. We are peaceful. Have you seen any violence?"

Mr Guha was dragged away bodily by a group of policemen while talking to NDTV and pushed into a bus that was driving off with detained protesters.

Protests were planned in many parts of the country today against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become citizens of India. Protesters say the law discriminates against Muslims and is a violation of the constitution.

Around 30 protesters demonstrating with flags and placards were detained and hauled into buses by policemen in riot gear. A senior police officer was also seen taking away the flags from protestors.

Defending the decision to impose restrictions in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa blamed the Congress. "The Congress is behind protests against CAA. Taking care of Muslims is our responsibility. Request all to maintain peace. If Congress leaders continue to support protests then they'll face consequences," he said.