GST Superintendent Arrested Over Bribery Charges In Lucknow

The GST official allegedly had sought Rs 30,000 (File)

The CBI has arrested a senior official in the GST department in Lucknow for allegedly demanding bribe from a local businessman, officials said Thursday.

An event management company owner had alleged that Rajesh Shrivastava, a superintendent in GST department, had demanded Rs 25,000 from him, they said.

The negotiation took place in the GST office in Lucknow where Pratap Chandra had gone with his friend Saurabh Jaiswal, also in the publicity business, they said.

Shrivastava allegedly had sought Rs 30,000, which he later reduced to Rs 25,000, in spite of Chandra telling him he had deposited all taxes as per law, they said.

Chandra said he had recorded the conversation on his phone, they said.

The CBI took Shrivastava into custody on bribery charges, they said.

