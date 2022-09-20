Dalit Rape Survivor Set On Fire Dies Of Burns In Lucknow

Adequate police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. (Representational)

A Dalit girl, who was allegedly burnt after rape by two men in Madhotanda area in Pilibhit, died of her injuries at a hospital in Lucknow on Monday, 12 days after the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that the victim died during treatment at the King George Medical University hospital in Lucknow. The relatives took her body and left for their village after post mortem, he said.

Adequate police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

The officer said that on September 7, in a village in Madhotanda area, two men, Rajveer and Tarachand, entered the 16-year-old Dalit girl's house and raped her.

The accused then burnt the girl after pouring some inflammable oil over her. She was undergoing treatment in Lucknow.

Mr Prabhu said that the police had arrested both the accused within two hours.

A charge of murder will now be added to the original FIR and the two accused will be tried under the Gangster Act, said police.