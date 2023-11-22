Cop's Son, 10, Was Skating In Lucknow. An SUV Hit Killed Him

Five police teams have been formed to solve the case. (Representational)

The 10-year-old son of a senior police officer was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a car while he was skating near Janeshwar Mishra park here, police said.

Later in the day, two persons were arrested by the police, and the SUV, which had allegedly hit the child, was also recovered, they said.

Namish (10), son of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shweta Srivastava, posted in police headquarters Lucknow, was hit by a vehicle due to which he died, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 am in Gomti Nagar extension area after which the child was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashish Srivastava said.

Five police teams have been formed to solve the case.

DCP Ashish Srivastava said that after watching the CCTV footage of the incident, a white SUV that hit the child has been recovered and two persons identified as Sarthak Singh and Devshri Verma have been arrested.

He said that both accused will soon be taken on remand.

A case has been registered against them under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC, he said.

