Video: Man Allegedly Had Liquor At Lucknow Restaurant. Then Crashed SUV Into It

A screeching sound of tyres pierces the night sky. It is followed by a crash right into the heart of a Lucknow eatery late on Saturday night, shows a video.

The incident was reported from a restaurant on Shaheed Path.

A man, who reportedly had liquor at the very restaurant minutes earlier, crashed his SUV right into it, injuring a person.



The screech of tyres got a few people up on their feet, but by the time they realised the speeding SUV crashed into the restaurant, shows the now viral video.

It is not clear what the provocation was behind the crash.

As the vehicle came to a stop, a man was seen slapping the allegedly drunk driver.

The police were alerted and the SUV has been seized, however, no complaint has been registered.

