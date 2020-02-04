Lucknow Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Anti-CAA Protesters

Anti-CAA protests at Lucknow's clock tower began last month.

A civil engineer has been arrested by the Lucknow police on Monday night for threatening to shoot protesters at the Clock Tower, the site of protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA that began last month.

The 24-year-old accused, Sharav Sharma, works with a private firm; he was arrested from Thakurganj area of Lucknow.

In a Facebook post on January 30, Shravan Sharma, had threatened to shoot the protesters at the Clock Tower and even claimed that he had bought a pistol for the purpose.

According to police reports, Shravan Sharma, a resident of Unnao district, has completed a diploma course in civil engineering from a private institute in Sitapur.

Senior police officer Pramod Kumar Mishra said Shravan had gone to a friend's home in Thakurganj from where he was arrested.

He has been arrested on charges of creating hatred between two communities, and provoking breach of peace.

Police said they are probing if Shravan had been influenced by some radical group.

The accused told the police that he was coaxed by some friends to post the inflammatory message on his Facebook page.