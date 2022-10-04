1 Killed After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes In Lucknow

The injured include an eight-old-boy and two women.

At least one person was killed while five members of his family, including an eight-year-old boy, suffered serious burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their house in Lucknow.

The incident took place on Monday evening under the 'Bakshi Ka Talab' (BKT) police station area in the city.

The injured include an eight-old-boy and two women. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Zubair.

The injured have been identified as Salman (25), Saif (17), Samar (8 months), Shabnam (35) and Zakira (50). They have been admitted to the KGMU trauma centre.

The police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident and rescued the victims.

The neighbouring houses were also damaged due to the explosion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and gave instructions to the officials for proper treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, in July this year Four people were killed and three injured in a cylinder explosion during a wedding ceremony in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district of Punjab.

In May, at least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house's wall in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

In March this year two persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Ranjeet Nagar area of the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)