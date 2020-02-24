Kerala's WIN WIN Lottery Result Today; Details Here

WIN WIN lottery result of Kerala Lotteries will be released at keralalotteries.com.

WIN WIN lottery result: Kerala government will publish the Rs 65 lakh (first prize) WIN WIN Lottery results today. The WIN WIN lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Last week, the first prize of Rs 6,500,000 or Rs 65 lakh of WIN WIN lottery was awarded to ticket number WJ 508139, which was sold at Thrissur district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was awarded to ticket number WB 158284 sold at Kozhikode district.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results.

The Pournami Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Karunya lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

WIN WIN lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next WIN WIN lottery draw will be held on February 24, 2020, a statement from the Kerala Lotteries said last week.

WIN WIN lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the WIN WIN lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus, Karunya and Akshaya.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was ₹5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to ₹12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is ₹15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said.

