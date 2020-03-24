Coronavirus: Sikkim Lottery Draw Postponed

Sikkim Lottery draws are conducted in various sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com.

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, said in a statement that the no draws of the state lotteries will be conducted from March 23 till further orders. The Directorate also said the decision has been made with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19. The decision has been published on the official website at sikkimlotteries.com.

"This is for information to all concerned and general public that no draws of Sikkim State Lotteries shall be conducted w.e.f. 23-03-2020 till further order, with a view to contain the spread of corona virus (COVID -19)," Director, Sikkim State Lotteries, said in a statement.

Apart from the Dear Day schemes and Labhlaxmi lottery, the Sikkim State Lotteries conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The Dear Morning lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 and its first prize is pegged at Rs 1 crore.

The Sikkim Lottery draws are normally conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com. The Directorate publishes the lottery results also on the same portal.

Yesterday, Kerala State Lotteries, one of the major state-run lotteries in the country, also announced the postponement of draw activities till April 5.

Click here for more Lottery Results News