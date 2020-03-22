Sikkim Lottery Result Delayed. Details Here

Sikkim lottery results for todays Dear Morning and other draws will be released at sikkimlotteries.com

Sikkim lottery today live: According to a statement released on the official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries, the draws for today's daily lotteries will be held after 9.00 pm today. The draw for today's Sikkim Lottery results are being delayed due to the Janata Curfew announced in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Sikkim lottery results for today's Dear Love Morning and other draws will be released online at sikkimlotteries.com. The Dear Love Morning tickets are sold for Rs 6 and the first prize for this scheme is Rs 1 crore. The first prize of this Sikkim lottery result will be awarded to a ticket.

"Due to JANTA CURFEW today's draws will be held after 9:00 PM," said Sikkim Lotteries, run by the Directorate of State Lotteries, Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department of Government of Sikkim, in a statement posted on the official website.

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

The Dear Cherished Morning results are already available at the official portal.

The 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document released by Sikkim Lotteries, a state government enterprises.

Apart from Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs morning schemes like Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Sikkim Lotteries results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya lottery results yesterday.

However, the Kerala State lotteries will not conduct the draw for Pournami weekly lottery today. The next Pournami lottery results will be announced on March 29.

