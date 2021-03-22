'Thali Day': A Year On, Twitter Relives Memories Of Janata Curfew

To mark Janata Curfew's one year anniversary people have pulled out their memories from the day

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown changed the world and our lives. People across the country have now become accustomed to the new normal of working remotely, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. The first step towards this lifestyle shift was taken exactly a year ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Janata Curfew-- a 14-hour self-imposed curfew in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister had described it as a "curfew for the people and imposed by people themselves" and urged all to follow social distancing and avoid going out as much as possible to check the spread of coronavirus.

To mark the one year anniversary of the Janata Curfew, people have pulled out their memories from the day and shared it on the micro-blogging site. Most of them have used the hashtag #GoCoronaGo along with the posts.

One user called it an anniversary of a moment that can't be forgotten.

Anniversary to one of the moment that we can't forget (On 22 nd March 2020)

Go Corona Go ????????#JanataCurfewpic.twitter.com/tpW5bGnzuU — Priyanshu Sinha (@Priyans03737175) March 22, 2021

Another posted a heartwarming clip of a man who can be seen standing all alone as he joins hand to show his support. The user said it's the best visual from the day last year.

This was the best I found on the same day of last year #JanataCurfewpic.twitter.com/zrf9Hld6EW — Gangadhara S (@gangadharas903) March 22, 2021

Almost everyone agreed that this was a day they will remember for the rest of their lives. Some even called it 'thali day', referring to the fact that people clanged utensils to applaud the frontline workers.

22 March I can't Forget this day in my entire life. ????#JanataCurfewpic.twitter.com/wccFGpnGe6 — Sujal Jaiswal (@sujal_jaiswal16) March 22, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

look what i found in the gallery

this will never stop being funny XD#GoCoronaGo#jantacurfewpic.twitter.com/rpJtyIxdhx — Pooja Vasant (@maroonhearts1) March 22, 2021

22 March 2020 while on my way to Radio show. The streets in Delhi looked like this on #jantacurfewanniversary#jantacurfewpic.twitter.com/jCCMj5TAHx — Munish Jolly (@munishjolly1) March 22, 2021

A year since the Janata Curfew, the fight against Covid-19 continues, with a spike in cases. In the last 72 hours, over 1.3 lakh cases have been reported from across the country.