Kerala Lotteries To Announce Nirmal Lottery Result Today

Nirmal Lottery results will be released @ keralalotteries.com, on Kerala lotteries' official portal.

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala government will announce the Nirmal Lottery results today. The Nirmal lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries in the evening. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery results will be available at keralalotteries.com, on the official portal of the state lotteries. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000. Last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number NF 101793, which was sold at Kasargode district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 was awarded to ticket number NJ 293905 sold at Thrissue district.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus Lottery results.

The Karunya Plus Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Akshaya lottery results and this scheme carries a first prize of Rs 60 Lakh.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Nirmal lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Nirmal lottery draw will be held on February 21, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results