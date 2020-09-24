Kerala Lottery Result For Karunya Plus KN335 Tickets Today. Rs 80 Lakh First Prize

Kerala lottery result: Karunya Plus lottery result for KN335 will be released @ Keralalotteries.com

Karunya Plus result 2020: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the Karunya Plus lottery result for KN 335 tickets today. The KN 335 result for September 24 Karunya Plus lottery will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening. The Kerala lottery results will be available online after 4.30 pm. The Directorate will release the Kerala lottery result chart with the details of the prize winners. The Karunya lottery result carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. The first and second prizes of the Karunya lottery results will be awarded to one ticket each from various series including PN, PO, PP, PR, PS, PT, PY, PV, PW, PX, PY and PZ.

Karunya Plus lottery result also carries a third prize of Rs 12 lakh which will be awarded to 12 different tickets.

The Karunya Plus lottery tickets, which are published by the Director, Kerala State Lotteries, are sold for Rs 40 across the state by recognised agencies and individuals. According to reports, the Kerala State Lotteries gives a commission of Rs 6 to the sellers per every sold tickets.

The draw for Karunya Plus lottery results will be held at Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will start at 3.00 pm today afternoon.

Kerala lottery result direct link

Kerala lottery results for Karunya Plus draw will be released online on this direct link:

A Karunya Plus lottery result link will be released online after 4.30 pm today on the link given above.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Karunya Plus lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Karunya Plus lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Karunya Plus lottery result from next page open

Kerala State Lotteries released the lottery results of draws for WIN WIN, Akshaya and Nirmal weekly lotteries last week.

The results for Sthree Sakthi lottery were released day before yesterday.

It also released the Onam bumper results recently.

