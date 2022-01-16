Kerala's Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery Results Today; Rs 12 Crore First Prize

Kerala lottery bumper results will be released in the afternoon today

Kerala Christmas New Year bumper lottery result: The Kerala State Lotteries will release the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery results today. The results of Kerala bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore will be released after a draw that will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of state government officials. The Kerala lottery bumper results will also be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Christmas-New Year bumper lottery results' draw will be broadcast on Malayalam television stations.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Christmas bumper was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The draw process will start at 2.00 pm.

The results will be announced for the BR83 series of the Kerala State Lotteries.

The tickets are sold in Xa, XB, XC, XD, XE and XG series.

The ticket prize for Kerala Christmas bumper is Rs 300. This lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 3 crore (will be given to 6 tickets) and a third prize of Rs 60 lakh (will be given to 6 tickets).

Along with the seasonal bumper lotteries like Kerala Christmas bumper lottery, the Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya and Karunya Plus. These lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

Last year, the first prize of Kerala Christmas-New Year bumper lottery was awarded to ticket number ST 269609 which was sold at Wayanad district.

The draw for WIN WIN lottery will be held on Monday.

The State Lotteries held the draw for Karunya lottery yesterday.

