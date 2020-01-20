Arunachal Pradesh Lotteries' Dear 50 Gold, Labhlaxmi Aries Result Released. Details Here

Labhlaxmi Aries lottery result has been released at arunachallotteries.com.

Arunachal Pradesh State Lotteries has released the Dear 50 Gold Monday Weekly and Labhlaxmi Aries results today. Arunachal Pradesh lottery result for Labhlaxmi Aries and Dear 50 Gold Monday Weekly draws for January 20, 2020 has been released on the official website. The Arunachal Pradesh lottery result can be accessed from the official website at arunachallotteries.com.

In Dear 50 Gold Monday Weekly, first prize of Rs 7 Lakh has been drawn to the ticket number D 1036.

Apart from the first prize, Dear 50 Gold Monday Weekly also has a consolation prize of Rs 9400.

It also has a second prize of Rs 2000, third prize of Rs 1000, fourth prize of Rs 500, fifth prize for Rs 200 and also sixth prize of Rs 100.

The Arunachal Lottery results have been released by the Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh State Lotteries.

In another related development, Kerala Lotteries has released the WIN WIN weekly lottery results today.

Currently state-run lotteries are allowed in 10 states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim and West Bengal.

Arunachal Pradesh lottery result for Labhlaxmi Aries drawn on January 20, 2020

