Zendaya Matched The Glittering Eiffel Tower In A Starry Black LV Dress At A Pre-Olympics Event In Paris

Zendaya Glittered The Night Away In A Sequin Dress At Pre-Olympic Event

It is Zendaya's world and we are just living in it but just a little less stylishly. Events and red carpets don't do justice to the fashion scene until Zendaya arrives. It was no different when the actress touched down in Paris to attend the grand welcome party for the 2024 Paris Olympics held at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. After elevating the method dressing scene with her Challengers Press Tour, Zendaya is redefining the party dressing sphere as she delivers chic star power on the red carpet. With every look Zendaya delivers, she proves why she is the fashion industry's favourite girl. For the event, the actress slipped into a black glittering Louis Vuitton gown that seemed to be just the perfect pick to light up the evening.

Doused in sequins, the strappy gown came with a singe-tone pattern that delivered monochrome magic with a side of sparkle. The body-grazing fit added an instant oomph to the look and her minimal approach with just diamond earrings notched up the elegant element. She indeed looked like a glistening star with her glammed-up look that consisted of a dewy bronzed look, soft smokey eyes and glossy nude lips. Her slicked-back wet hairstyle was the best way to put it all together.

Zendaya is literally glowing in this shimmery Louis Vuitton look